HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. currently has $2,500 of West Virginia Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) State Tax Credits available.

Any cash donation over $500 made to Goodwill from either a business or an individual before Dec. 31, 2020, will receive a state tax credit for half of what is contributed. The cash donation can be used as a deduction on federal tax documents as well.

In 2019, the state tax credits empowered over 5,000 individuals to receive therapeutic, life-changing services from Goodwill.

Individuals should contact Alissa Stewart Sparks at 304-412-1490 or Deron Runyon at 304-525-7034, if they would like to take advantage of the tax credit opportunity.

