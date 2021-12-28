HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc., has $3,000 of West Virginia Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) state tax credits available for local businesses or individuals.
Any cash donation to Goodwill of KYOWVA over $500 before Dec. 31, 2021, will receive a state tax credit for 50% of the total contribution, the organization said in a news release. In addition, the cash donation can be used as a deduction on federal tax documents, according to a news release from Goodwill.
The Neighborhood Investment Program in West Virginia assists 200 nonprofit organizations across the state. The program is designed to increase donations to 501c3 organizations by allowing donors to reduce their West Virginia tax liability.
Donations made to Goodwill through the NIP will go toward the operation of its mission programs, the release added. These programs include winter coats for local school children in need, job training and intensive life skills education for the disabled and disadvantaged, emergency food assistance for adult and children backpack programs, financial education and stability services-including free tax preparation, and interview and employment attire for those seeking employment.
In 2020, cash donations through state tax credits allowed thousands of individuals to receive counseling and other life-changing opportunities through Goodwill, the release said.
