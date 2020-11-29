HUNTINGTON — Family Services in Goodwill Industries received a grant worth $111,945 to assist victims of crime through counseling, and it hopes people take advantage of everything the organization can provide.
Goodwill Industries was one of many organizations focused on helping victims who received part of the Victims of Crime Act grant from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to help keep the free counseling available for victims of various crimes.
“This is the 30th year in a row that we’ve received the (VOCA) grant, and I’m really proud that we’re able to provide those services for people,” CEO Alissa Stewart Sparks said. “This is what makes it so people who need counseling can get it without worrying about how to pay for it.”
Sparks said the money can go toward keeping counselors paid so they can continue to help those in need, and she is hoping to add another therapist to her team.
“Right now we are seeing so many people come here for victim counseling that we are in need of another therapist,” she said. “So with the VOCA grant, it makes it so we can pay the therapists, and when we are able to fund the therapist, that’s how we can fund the counseling for free.”
Victims of crimes are not limited to sexual abuse or domestic abuse, Sparks said. She said victims range from children to elders, and they could be victims of domestic violence, abuse, bullying or even robberies that have affected someone’s mental health and well-being.
Sparks said Family Services assists those who are victims of documented and undocumented crimes. Undocumented crimes include perceived crime or people who may be victims and never told anyone. She said there are many ways people can be a victim, and she encouraged those who are even questioning if they are a victim of a crime to reach out.
Director of Marketing and Social Media Gina Browning said the money from the grant is what helps make it possible to help so many people in need who may blame themselves for being in situations that are not their fault.
“People can feel shame and guilt, and counseling helps them get over that,” Browning said. “So many people feel like they’ve done something to deserve it or they’ve welcomed bad behavior, and it can really take a toll on someone’s emotional well-being. So going to the therapist and them saying basically just because you were in this situation does not mean you were responsible for it, it can mean a lot.”
While the VOCA grant is strictly for victim services, Family Services in Goodwill Industries also provides those in need with family counseling, credit counseling, can assist people with disabilities in finding work and they run Hire Attire, a program designed to provide men with work clothes so they can look appropriate for job interviews.
Goodwill has also received another grant from United Way of the River Cities to assist people in need of other forms of counseling who would otherwise not be able to afford it.
Therapist Amy Bragg spends a lot of her time working with victims and said the experience can be good so people learn they are not alone.
“I think patients take away the fact that they’re not alone,” Bragg said. “The system is not designed to work for victims, so some people just need to know that they aren’t alone, and this can be empowering for them.”
Sparks said the counseling services are being provided in person, virtually or through telehealth options. She said counselors are willing to work with potential patients to find out which method is best, and safest, for them.
“Whatever the person, patient, is comfortable with, we can do,” she said. “We have had people here who want to maybe sit outside so they can space out farther, and our counselors will do that, because we’re just here to help them however we can.”
Sparks said anyone interested in counseling can call Family Services, and those interested in the available therapist position can contact Jessica Tackett at jtackett@goodwillhunting.com.