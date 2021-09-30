HUNTINGTON — Local Goodwill Industries employees are working to make their area of West Huntington spotless for the betterment of the community.
Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area was awarded a mini-grant of up to $500 from the City of Huntington’s Love Your Block program. Gina Browning, the director of marketing and social media for Goodwill, said the grant would be used to prevent litter near the organization’s building in the West End.
“We’re super excited. Everybody’s so excited about their new shirts and just the opportunity to love our block and show our support in the community,” Browning said.
Through the grant, Goodwill received equipment like litter-grabbers, puncture-resistant gloves, a cart and trash bags to pick up litter in its area of the neighborhood. Employees who are part of the Work Adjustment Training Program will use the tools, Browning said. The program is a partnership between Goodwill, Love Your Block and the city's Litter Support Program.
Goodwill plans to integrate the litter prevention effort into the training program, Browning said. She added that it is an opportunity to teach skills such as the importance of engaging with the community, parking lot maintenance, basic landscaping and more. Recycling is also another aspect of the program, as any materials, like cardboard or textiles, can be included in recycling.
“I think it gives people a sense of pride and accomplishment when you come in and you see a lot of litter and debris and then at the end of it you’ve picked it all up and it's nice and clean. You know that you’ve contributed to that. I think that it’s a great self-esteem and morale building tool as well,” Browning said.
It’s a daily event to clean up the donation site at Goodwill Industries, Browning said. In the mornings, workers typically pick up litter after outdoor donations and salvage bins have been rummaged through during off-hours.
“Having these tools will actually enable our staff to do a better job of keeping everything maintained,” Browning said.
Kelli Moore, who is part of the Work Adjustment Training Program, said picking up litter in the West End prevents contaminated litter, like cigarette butts or syringes, from lying on the ground. She said it can be a hazard for children in the area, including her young nephew.
“It’s important to me as an aunt to better this community for kids,” Moore said.
Love Your Block has been around for three years, said City Planning Director Breanna Shell. The effort works with community organizations and residents to support projects that they want to see in the area. One way the city can help is through mini-grants, Shell said.
“Community members or residents can apply for funding from the City of Huntington to support an idea that they want to implement into their community to solve a problem that they see,” Shell said.
Areas of support in West Huntington for Love Your Block was litter prevention, community engagements and beautification, Shell said. In terms of litter prevention, Love Your Block wanted to focus on not just one-and-done clean-up events, but sustainable programs.
The mini-grant program is annual, Shell said. Love Your Block also supports projects in Highlawn in addition to West Huntington, but the city hopes to expand the initiative to other neighborhoods as it has the capacity to do so.
The City of Huntington launched its Litter Support Program in the spring to provide residents with tools for community cleanups and was part of the celebration of Huntington's 150th Anniversary. The email to request supplies is cleanup@huntingtonwv.gov.