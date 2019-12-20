HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. will host a “Stuff the Truck” donation drive at the U.S. 60 Big Lots Plaza from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and Dec. 28 for end-of-year donor convenience, according to a news release. A large Goodwill box truck will be in the front parking area.
Items donated on or before Dec. 31 can be counted as charitable deductions on 2019 returns. View the Valuation Guide for Goodwill Donors to determine which items are tax deductible.
“There is no easier, quicker or more affordable way to help our community this season than by donating to your local Goodwill,” said Gina Browning, director of marketing for Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. “Not only does donating locally help put our friends and neighbors back to work, but nothing feels better than wrapping up the hectic holiday season by getting a fresh start on the new year.”
Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. is a multi-service agency offering job training, education and job-finding skills to people with disabilities or other disadvantaging conditions as well as individual, family and group counseling; consumer credit counseling services and homebuyer education programs; cardboard and electronic recycling; and industrial and janitorial contract services.
Revenue from the sale of donated goods in nine retail stores in West Virginia and Kentucky and online helps support these services.