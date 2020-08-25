Goodwill Recycling Center offers shredding event
Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. will offer 50% off document shredding from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 27-28, only.
The Recycling Center is located in the back warehouse at 1005 Virginia Ave., Huntington.
Regular size banker boxes will be $2 plus tax, and large banker boxes will be $3.50 plus tax during this two-day event.
Standard office paper, white paper and white envelopes will be accepted for shredding.
The Recycling Center operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for daily recycling drop-offs. Items collected are paper, cardboard, metal, cell phones and computers.
For more information, call 304-523-7461, ext. 413, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.