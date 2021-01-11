Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. will host a Computer Recycling Event on from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.  Jan. 15 at the Recycling Center, 1005 Virginia Ave. West in Huntington.

Individuals are encouraged to recycle old or unwanted computers and computer accessories at the event. Specific items and accessories that can be donated include monitors, speakers, computer mice, keyboards, laptops, tablets, power cords, computer towers, back-up power supplies, hard drive/hardware, broken flat screen monitors and loose or broken computer parts as well as cell phones.

The Recycling Center also operates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, for daily recycling drop-offs of paper, cardboard, metal, cell phones and computers. For more information, call 304-523-7461 ext. 413, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.