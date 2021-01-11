HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. will host a Computer Recycling Event on from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Recycling Center, 1005 Virginia Ave. West in Huntington.
Individuals are encouraged to recycle old or unwanted computers and computer accessories at the event. Specific items and accessories that can be donated include monitors, speakers, computer mice, keyboards, laptops, tablets, power cords, computer towers, back-up power supplies, hard drive/hardware, broken flat screen monitors and loose or broken computer parts as well as cell phones.
The Recycling Center also operates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, for daily recycling drop-offs of paper, cardboard, metal, cell phones and computers. For more information, call 304-523-7461 ext. 413, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.