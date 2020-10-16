Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. will host the sixth annual Walking Dead & Zombie Run 5K virtual race starting Saturday, Oct. 17.

Participants can choose their own course at any location — indoors, outdoors or even on a treadmill. While virtual, the race will be interactive, with participants having access to an active leaderboard throughout the event.

Racers will receive a downloadable bib via the virtual hosting site and will be mailed a T-shirt and medal for participating.

The virtual race will continue through Oct. 31.

Proceeds from the event go to Goodwill’s Coats for Kids program to help provide new coats, gloves, hats and shoes to area youth in need. Registration can be completed online at https://www.goneforarun.com/virtual-race-walking-dead-and-zombie-run-virual-race-2020/gwi-0001.html?cgid=gfar-30343.For more information, call Gina Browning at 304-525-7034 or visit the Facebook page and event at https://www.facebook.com/GoodwillKYOWVARunningDead.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.