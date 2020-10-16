HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. will host the sixth annual Walking Dead & Zombie Run 5K virtual race starting Saturday, Oct. 17.
Participants can choose their own course at any location — indoors, outdoors or even on a treadmill. While virtual, the race will be interactive, with participants having access to an active leaderboard throughout the event.
Racers will receive a downloadable bib via the virtual hosting site and will be mailed a T-shirt and medal for participating.
The virtual race will continue through Oct. 31.
Proceeds from the event go to Goodwill’s Coats for Kids program to help provide new coats, gloves, hats and shoes to area youth in need. Registration can be completed online at https://www.goneforarun.com/virtual-race-walking-dead-and-zombie-run-virual-race-2020/gwi-0001.html?cgid=gfar-30343.For more information, call Gina Browning at 304-525-7034 or visit the Facebook page and event at https://www.facebook.com/GoodwillKYOWVARunningDead.