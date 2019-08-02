The Herald-Disptach

HUNTINGTON - Google is bringing "Grow with Google," the tech company's initiative to help create economic opportunity, to Cabell County today.

The free, daylong workshop at the Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St. in Huntington, will help local job seekers, small business owners, educators and entrepreneurs improve their digital skills.

The event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

Google staff will teach hands-on classes for a variety of audiences. Local businesses can learn about online marketing and search engine optimization, while individuals can attend a session focused on best use of G Suite tools - Gmail, Google Docs, and more. There will also be training for library staff and nonprofit leaders on a range of free tools and curriculum.

Attendees are welcome to drop in for a few sessions or stay all day and, outside of the specific workshops, can sign up for one-on-one, 20-minute training sessions with Google staff. For more information, visit cabell.lib.wv.us/.

