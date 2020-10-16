HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Ona resident Zachary Perry to fill the vacant seat in the 16th District of the House of Delegates.
The seat was left vacant by the resignation of John Mandt Jr., who is still running to take his seat back in November despite initially saying he was suspending his campaign.
According to his LinkedIn page, Perry graduated from Huntington High School in 2015 and from Marshall University in 2019 with a degree in business administration. His page says he is the campaign manager for J.B. McCuskey, current state auditor who is running for re-election, and a political coordinator for “Armstead,” presumably state Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead.
Perry will serve until the end of the year and is not running in the election. Terms of office for delegates elected in the Nov. 3 general election can begin Dec. 1, once the elected delegate comes to the House Chamber to take the oath of office.
Perry was selected by Justice out of a pool of nominees selected by the Republican Executive Committee of the 16th Delegate District, which covers portions of Cabell and Lincoln counties. The Herald-Dispatch has sent a Freedom of Information Request to the Governor’s Office requesting the names of those nominated.