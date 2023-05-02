CHARLESTON — The governor this week announced the largest single-month surplus in state history.
During an announcement Monday at the Capitol, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia’s general revenue collections for April 2023 are $319 million above estimates, marking the largest single-month surplus in West Virginia history.
Additionally, personal income tax collections totaled $192.8 million above estimates for April, which is also a new all-time record for a single month, according to the Justice administration.
Record year-to-date collections of more than $2.277 billion were $439.5 million above the official estimate and 9% ahead of prior year receipts, according to numbers released by Justice.
“Our surplus through 10 months of the year is $1.585 billion. Now, we’re on track to surpass even the $1.7 billion that we’ve projected,” Justice said.
According to figures released by Justice, April general revenue fund severance tax collections totaled nearly $35.6 million. Monthly collections exceeded the official estimate by nearly $17.6 million. Record year-to-date general revenue fund severance tax collections of $822.5 million were 48.1% ahead of last year and $622.5 million above estimate.
Consumer sales tax collections of $129.2 million were $18.8 million above estimate in April and 5.3% ahead of prior year collections. Cumulative collections of more than $1.398 billion were $189.6 million above the official estimate and 6.6% ahead of last year, according to Justice’s figures.
Corporation net income tax collections totaled nearly $98 million in April. Monthly collections were nearly $65 million above estimate. Year-to-date collections of $330.8 million were $205.8 million above the official estimate and 17.8% ahead of prior year-to-date collections, according to Justice’s numbers.
"When you really look at these numbers, you see a very healthy West Virginia economy with people working and people making higher wages," Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy said. "I am proud to be part of the governor's leadership team that is making the kind of history that we are making. This is great news for West Virginia, and we are really looking forward to running across that finish line on that final day of the fiscal year."
Just a few years ago, Justice said, the state “was bankrupt,” with the rainy day fund having been depleted.
“We are on a rocket-ship ride, and you can’t stop it once it goes like this, unless you’re just stupid and you blow your own legs off,” said Justice, who recently set his sights on a higher office by announcing a campaign for U.S. senator. “This is really going to be something if we don’t get in our own way.”
However, according to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, a non-partisan policy research organization, the good news coming out of the statehouse is mostly only on paper.
Comparing West Virginia’s actual monthly collections with revenue estimates “tells us almost nothing, due to the administration’s wholly flawed revenue estimation approach,” Director Kelly Allen said.
“A much better comparison that could tell us more about the state of our economy would be to compare April’s revenue collections with the same month a year ago,” Allen said. “When we do that, we see that total revenue collections are nearly identical to what they were last year, after adjusting for inflation, rather than historic.”
This year’s revenue estimate for April was $285 million below last April’s actual collections, Allen noted.
“After adjusting for inflation, we are about exactly where we were last April, when we brought in $791 million, which adjusted for inflation is $826 million, which is exactly what we brought in this month,” Allen said.
While the state says its coffers are filling, funding requests to address critical issues have, so far, gone unanswered.
During interim legislative committee meetings earlier this month, lawmakers heard testimony from Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall, who said the staffing shortage in the state’s jails and prisons has not improved.
The state has a shortage of just over 1,000 personnel in corrections, more than 700 of which are correctional officer positions, despite internal attempts to boost recruitment and retention within the Division, Marshall said.
The crisis resulted in Justice declaring a state of emergency last year in the state’s prison and jail system, which allowed the activation of the West Virginia Army National Guard to provide personnel to fill vacancies.
Marshall said the cost to employ Guard members stands at $17 million.
During the legislative session, lawmakers could not reach a consensus on a bill to increase the $33,000 starting pay for correctional officers, with many asking for a special session to continue addressing the issue.
During interim committee meetings last month, lawmakers also were updated on a crisis looming over the state’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services.
Volunteer fire departments haven’t seen a state budget line-item increase since 2005 and the emergency medical services have never had one, West Virginia Fire Chiefs Association President Randy James said in testimony last month before the joint committee on volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services.
At the same time, departments are facing skyrocketing operation costs, along with steep declines in recruitment and retention, said James, who also is a captain at the Frametown VFD.
Fifteen EMS squads closed their doors in 2022, James said. For volunteer fire departments, the funding shortfall inevitably leads to smaller rosters and a lack of interest in joining, usually because of the time-consuming fundraising commitments that come with the job.
On the last day of the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers weren’t able to come to an agreement on a bill that would have split $12 million between the state’s fire department’s and emergency medical services, James said.
The state’s method of calculating its revenue estimates is contributing to these problems, while politicians are using inflated figures to fuel their campaigns, Allen said.
“The effect of inaccurate revenue estimates resulting in surpluses on paper is the continued underfunding of vital public services,” Allen said. “These are public funds which, with accurate revenue forecasting, would have been built into the state budget to improve the lives of families, grow our economy, and address crises in our correctional facilities, our volunteer fire departments, and our state’s struggling universities. Instead they are being used to score political points."