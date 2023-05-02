The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

52830389575_69d76ff86a_o.jpg

Gov. Jim Justice is shown in Charleston on April 19. This week, the governor announced the largest single-month surplus in West Virginia history.

 Courtesy of the WV Governor's Office

CHARLESTON — The governor this week announced the largest single-month surplus in state history.

During an announcement Monday at the Capitol, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia’s general revenue collections for April 2023 are $319 million above estimates, marking the largest single-month surplus in West Virginia history.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

