Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog arrive at Joan C. Edwards Stadium to speak with members of the Thundering Herd following their victory against No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. during a celebration on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Still soaring from Saturday’s win over then-8th-ranked Notre Dame, members of the Marshall University football team were welcomed back to the locker room Monday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
In the 10-minute speech, Justice told the players they were bringing Marshall University back to its former glory, but warned them not to get lost along their journey.
After falling behind with minutes left to play, the Herd rallied in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s afternoon headliner in South Bend, Indiana, with a touchdown, followed by a pick-six, to put the exclamation point on a 26-21 win at the historic Notre Dame Stadium in front of a sellout crowd.
After a quick flight back to the Mountain State, the Herd was greeted by hundreds of fans at Tri-State Airport and Joan C. Edward Stadium about 10 p.m. Saturday, who cheered on the team for arguably one of its greatest wins in program history. It was also the first major hurdle as Sun Belt Conference members for the Herd.
The team hopes to keep up the momentum as it faces two road games — 5 p.m. Saturday at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Troy University in Alabama — before returning to the Joan C. Edwards Stadium, where it faces Gardner-Webb University on Oct. 1.
But before the Marshall football team got back to the drawing board Monday, its members were congratulated on their victory by Justice — and his beloved bulldog, Babydog.
“It was unthinkable what you’ve just accomplished,” he said. “But at the end of the day, this started a long time ago.”
Justice pointed to the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 Marshall football players, coaches and others and the Young Thundering Herd returning to the field the next year, with its first win over Xavier. He then pointed to championships won by former teams to show the journey Marshall football has traveled.
“We needed tangible respect,” he said. “Literally, you've given us every single ounce of that all in one swoop. I could never in a million years tell you how much it means to me.”
Head coach Charles Huff thanked Justice, athletic director Christian Spears and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith for talking with the team Monday. With more than 20 transfer players on the roster, none of them said they had the chance to meet the governors of the states of their former schools.
“What we are doing here is just a small fraction of what they're trying to do for the entire university, the entire community,” Huff told the team. “As we talked about, it's about creating value for you and your family."
Smith was also gleeful about the win, which he watched in person.
“After Saturday, we’re standing taller, our chests are out a little more,” he said. “We know there’s more work to be done, but we feel like we belong, because you showed the world we do.”
Spears said what the team did is rare.
“It all came together. Every single person in this room believed before it happened,” he said. “And Coach Huff had us prepared, the guys in the room had us prepared and then you guys went out executed. No one will ever forget it.”
Justice told the players to enjoy their win for a bit, but never lose focus of what’s ahead. He told the players the only way to get better is to accept when you’re doing something wrong and encouraged the players to act as a team pulling the same rope.
“You went to South Bend, Indiana. You went into the lion's den of the biggest football program and all of America, hands down, and handed their butt to them,” he said, later adding, “It's time for all the accolades, but now it's time to refocus now it's time to bear down again, because really all the accolades will fade away if you fall flat on your face, right?”
Justice told the players to treat it like a baseball game where they are up to bat with one chance left to hit a ball out of the park. He said to never be afraid to swing.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
