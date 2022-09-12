The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Still soaring from Saturday’s win over then-8th-ranked Notre Dame, members of the Marshall University football team were welcomed back to the locker room Monday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

In the 10-minute speech, Justice told the players they were bringing Marshall University back to its former glory, but warned them not to get lost along their journey.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

