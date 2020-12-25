CHARLESTON — Brian Abraham, general counsel to Gov. Jim Justice, will take over as the governor’s chief of staff beginning in 2021, the governor announced Friday.
Abraham’s appointment comes five days after Chief of Staff Mike Hall announced his retirement after about 3 1/2 years of service in the Governor’s Office.
Abraham has worked as the governor’s general counsel since January 2017, and he is the Chair of the Joint Staff of the West Virginia National Guard.
“Brian is a true leader and the perfect fit for this job as we move into my second term,” Justice said in the release. “He’s a Veteran and experienced attorney who loves our state as much as I do, and I know his skills and experience will be extremely beneficial as we continue to move West Virginia forward.”
Abraham, a Logan County native, earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fairmont State University and his law degree from West Virginia University College of Law.
Abraham served as Logan County Prosecutor from 1999 to 2009, and he worked as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for Kentucky and Tennessee, according to the news release from the Governor’s Office.
Abraham served on active duty in Iraq with the 18th Airborne Corps as an operational law officer and as a prosecutor of suspected insurgents.
He also served as trial counsel for the 101st Airborne Division, and as legal advisor and paratrooper with a special operations detachment of the West Virginia National Guard for nine years.
Justice has not announced who would serve as his new general counsel.