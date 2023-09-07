The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice was on hand Thursday to welcome back 53 West Virginia National Guard troops who had been working at the Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The soldiers, almost all of whom are with the Army National Guard, spent August supporting Operation Lone Star at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The soldiers were sent to detect, deter and stop criminal activity, such as human smuggling and drug trafficking.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

