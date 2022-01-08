CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation late Saturday for the state Legislature to convene in special session Monday.
The special session will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, according to a release from the Governor’s Office, and will include several economic development items for the Legislature to consider and act upon.
The first is a bill establishing a West Virginia Industrial Advancement Act, which provides tax incentives, based on investment and employment thresholds, for labor and capital intensive-heavy industrial facilities to locate in the state, the release said.
Other items to be considered by the Legislature are supplemental appropriations bills, capitalizing upon the state’s revenues and investing in West Virginia’s future.
Justice wants the Legislature to make appropriations that will be used by the state’s Department of Economic Development to secure private investment throughout the state. These appropriations “will mark the largest investment in economic development in this state’s history, and will pay untold dividends in recruiting businesses, their employees and families, and further private investment in West Virginia,” the release said.
The 2022 regular legislative session is scheduled to begin just two days later, on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
