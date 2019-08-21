By PHIL KABLER
HD Media
CHARLESTON - After announcing that the state will seek to provide $1.1 million in order to receive $10 million of federal funding for runway safety area improvements at Tri-State Airport, Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday took time to criticize a lawsuit to compel him to reside in Charleston, as well as a Gazette-Mail/ProPublica article on his ethical entanglements as owner of The Greenbrier resort.
He also defended the pending award of a nearly $200,000 consulting contract to two retired Division of Highways engineers to advise the division on secondary roads maintenance efforts.
Asked about the pending contract, to a Parkersburg company formed in May by retired district engineer/managers James "Rusty" Roten and Thomas Badgett, Justice said he couldn't speak directly to reasons why the division is hiring consultants.
"I can tell you, at the end of the day, we've done more for highways in the state of West Virginia than has ever been done," he said. "If they hire some consultants to make everything work better, so be it."
In March, in response to complaints about crumbling secondary roads statewide, Justice fired Transportation Secretary Tom Smith, a 37-year veteran of the Federal Highways Administration, and replaced him with Byrd White, a longtime friend and business associate whose background is in accounting.
Justice also backed appropriation bills transferring a total of $104 million of 2018-19 budget surplus to Highways for secondary road repairs.
Unlike most of his news conferences, Justice did not take questions from the media as part of the proceedings, but did field some questions from reporters after the conference ended.
Asked about a Gazette-Mail/ProPublica article published Sunday detailing conflicts of interest resulting from Justice's failure to place business assets, including The Greenbrier, into blind trusts, Justice said, "I think the Charleston Gazette has become the Charleston Enquirer. That's the best I can tell you."
Justice, who had rebuffed numerous requests to be interviewed for the article, criticized the paper, saying, "They're a waste of time. They make no news, all they do is try to throw garbage."
He did not directly address issues raised in the article.
Also, on the eve of a hearing in Kanawha Circuit Court regarding a lawsuit by Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, to compel Justice to comply with a provision in the state Constitution requiring the governor to reside at the seat of government, Justice again dismissed the suit as "a political nothing."
"This is a total waste of time," Justice said. "This is a publicity stunt by Sponaugle, who's done nothing for his area."
Sponaugle, a lawyer, filed the suit as a private citizen seeking to compel Justice to abide by the constitutional residency requirement for governors and other statewide elected officers, contending that Justice's frequent absences from Charleston have affected his performance as governor, a claim that Justice has repeatedly dismissed.
"From time to time, if it's convenient, I surely stay there, but I'm all over the state all the time," Justice said Tuesday, referring to the Governor's Mansion.
"If it's not convenient, and I can stay in my own bed, then I want to stay in my own bed, but I'm down here nonstop," added Justice, who has made no secret that he primarily resides at his home in Lewisburg.