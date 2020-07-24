HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order allowing the state’s public and private colleges and universities to reopen for the fall semester.
Justice issued the order Friday during his daily press briefing.
The order does not set a specific reopening date, which means each school can reopen on its preferred time frame.
The order was issued following a virtual meeting Justice had with the state’s public and private college and university presidents to discuss reopening plans as schools work to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which forced many of them to shift classes to an online format in the spring.
In June, Marshall University’s board of governors approved the university’s return-to-campus plan, which outlines the steps the university will take to keep students and employees safe during the pandemic.
The university is implementing a revised academic plan that features a mix of face-to-face classes, online classes and hybrid settings. The university’s academic calendar also has been adjusted to minimize travel to and from campus once the fall and spring semesters begin, while maintaining the required number of instructional days.
Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 24, with students completing the semester online after the Thanksgiving break.
Classrooms will be limited to 50% capacity and professors will teach behind plexiglass. All students and employees will be required to wear face masks or coverings in buildings.
Students living on campus will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Students and staff will also be able to take a daily health assessment.
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 5,695. The number of deaths remained at 103.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department on Friday reported 243 cases, with 91 active. There have been 159 recovered cases and two deaths.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (585/19), Boone (69/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (42/1), Cabell (248/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (111/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (80/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (152/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (273 /5), Kanawha (641/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (36/2), Logan (66/0), Marion (148/4), Marshall (94/1), Mason (38/0), McDowell (13/1), Mercer (79/0), Mineral (87/2), Mingo (79/2), Monongalia (797/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (217/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (94/21), Putnam (132/1), Raleigh (119/4), Randolph (201 /4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (37/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (209/11) and Wyoming (15/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 194. Of those cases, 102 are out of isolation. There have been no virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, there were 81,746 cases as of 2 p.m. Friday, with 3,297 deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — an 82-year-old man in hospital isolation, a 36-year-old woman isolating at home and a 24-year-old man, also isolating at home.
Boyd County has reported a total of 136 cases, with 93 recovered. There have been three deaths.
Statewide, there were 797 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, representing the second-highest daily total of new cases announced since the state’s first case in March. The state has had a total of 25,931 cases, with at least 7,396 recovered.
There were also seven new deaths reported Friday, for a total of 691.
The U.S. has now topped 4 million cases of COVID-19, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 4,024,492 cases Friday. There have been 143,868 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.