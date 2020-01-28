CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Monday pledged $43 million in state money to go toward a floodwall to protect Milton residents from potentially devastating flooding.
Justice joined officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Milton Mayor Thom Canterbury Monday in signing an agreement to work together to build an 8,300-foot long levee between Milton and the Lower Mud River.
The state funding will be allocated by the West Virginia Legislature over the course of several years, according to the governor. The governor worked alongside legislative leadership to ensure the state would be able to afford its contribution to the effort — which will trigger a federal match, estimated to reach nearly $90 million in additional funding to make the flood wall a reality.
“I know how devastating these kinds of events can be to communities,” Justice said. “It would cost an incredible amount of money to have this keep happening over and over again. We can’t afford it and we certainly can’t afford to put our people at risk.”
Milton has a long history of catastrophic flooding, with six major floods occurring from 1913 to 2015. The flood of 1997 caused $23 million of damage and a future flood of the same magnitude is estimated to be capable of causing more than $40 million of damage at current price levels.
Due to the way the city and river are currently situated, Milton has about a 3.7% chance each year of experiencing a major flooding event. That means a major flood is likely to occur once every 27 years on average.
The levee will be approximately 1.5 miles in length. Its average height will be 19 feet, with some sections reaching as high as 26 feet. The alignment of the levee will require the relocation of approximately 4,100 feet of the existing Mud River, one gate closure, two pump stations, and mitigation features for impacts caused by construction of the project.
Once the levee is complete, it will make these major flooding events about 10 times less likely to occur. The annual chance of a major flood will drop to 0.4% — or once in every 250 years.
The levee will safeguard more than 600 city structures, including people’s homes and businesses as well as public structures, personal property, and critical infrastructure. Additionally, the project will reduce risks to public health and safety caused by flooding.
Milton City Council last year approved the use of 15% of the municipal sales and use tax, about $68,000 a year, toward floodwall maintenance. The Legislature, last year, allocated $8 million in surplus funds toward the project.
The federal Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 provides long-term funding for a number of Corps of Engineers projects nationwide, including several in West Virginia and Kentucky in areas under the Huntington District’s jurisdiction. The Huntington District has $900 million for projects that have been needed for years, including the Milton floodwall project.
The project is expected to be complete by 2024.