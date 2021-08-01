CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the State Arts Office will host an upcoming arts caravan, featuring a series of five grant workshops around the state to discuss grant programs with artists and arts organizations.
Available grants include eight newly released grant programs, second-round and rolling deadline funding opportunities. Locally, a stop will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Curator Randall Reid-Smith said the focus of the workshop will be to discuss the applications for the grants. Some of the grants are from American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to West Virginia from the National Endowment for the Arts. The state will re-grant the money to those who apply and are selected for the grants.
“We’re coming out of a pandemic. We want our arts to be strong,” Reid-Smith said about how the workshops could benefit artists. He said the workshop is for both individual arts and arts organizations.
Each session will last approximately two and a half hours and consist of an overview of available grants and services provided by the WVDACH. The director of arts, grant coordinators and Reid-Smith will be on-site to lead the workshops and answer any questions. All workshops are free and open to the public. Preregistration is not required.
To learn more about the Arts Caravan, contact the arts office staff at 304-558-0240. Complete grant application packages, including eligible project expenses and evaluation criteria, are available at bit.ly/WVStateArtsGrants or by contacting the arts office.
