CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) is accepting applications from current high school sophomores to attend the 2020 session, according to State Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine.
Marshall University will host the three-week session from June 14 to July 5, 2020. GSA provides in-depth instruction in the areas of acting, creative writing, dance, digital media, instrumental and vocal music and studio art.
Currently in its 26th year, GSA remains the perennial residency experience for the arts for West Virginia high school students. While expanding their horizons and developing their talents, students are immersed in a community of fellow artists, according to organizers.
During their time on campus, students show tremendous growth in their areas of focus because of the opportunity to share and grow with like-minded people and to learn from teachers who are practicing professionals, according to a news release.
“The Governor’s Schools have touched the lives of thousands of West Virginia students with learning opportunities that are both challenging and enriching,” Paine said. “These programs are offered at no cost to the students or their families and provide experiences that are invaluable.”
To learn more about the application process, visit the Governor’s Schools at www.govschools.wv.gov/gsa. Applications are available online until Monday, Dec. 16.