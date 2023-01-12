The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Michael Cook

State Budget Office Director Michael Cook officially presents Gov. Jim Justice’s budget to the House Finance Committee on Thursday, the second day of the 86th West Virginia Legislature.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The first drops of Gov. Jim Justice’s tax-cut “tsunami” trickled into the state Capitol on Thursday as lawmakers heard the budget plan the governor hopes to use to back the reduction.

During his State of the State address Wednesday night, Justice proposed cutting West Virginia’s personal income tax by 50% over three years — 30% the first year and 10% the following two years. He also discussed the budget plan he proposed to facilitate those cuts, as well as proposals to fix issues in two of the state’s struggling agencies — the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Public Employees Insurance Agency.

