West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship student Ram Balasubramanion discusses his group's business, "Creebly" with potential customers on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship students Nathan Baldwin, left, and Christopher Spurlock discuss their "Rototensil" product with potential customers on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — The nine students in this year’s West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship program visited the Huntington Mall on Tuesday to interact with potential customers.
During a “Pop Up @ the Mall” event in the Center Court of the mall, the high school students, who were split into four groups and set up at retail mobile units featuring signs they had designed, discussed with mallgoers their product-based solutions to problems they had identified. Several of the groups also had physical prototypes to demonstrate their product-based solutions, while others had digital prototypes.
