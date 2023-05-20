HUNTINGTON — Grace Christian School celebrated the Class of 2023 graduation Friday, sending students on to their next adventures.
Twenty-one students were recognized during the graduation ceremony.
Grace Gospel Church Pastor Kieth Wiebe told graduates and their families and friends in attendance he knew people were likely feeling nostalgia regarding the memories made through the years and excitement for the future. Though the graduates may be uncertain of what the future entails, Wiebe assured them they are prepared.
“Guys as you move forward, the choices and the opportunities get bigger. The challenges get bigger, but I’ll tell you, you’re ready. You guys are ready to go,” he said. “God has prepared you for this moment, the next moment and all of the moments that are going to follow. You’re entering a new chapter of your life, it’s filled with blank pages. I pray that you write well on those pages.”
Wiebe recognized parents of the graduates and reminded the students their parents have been the ones helping them along the way. He encouraged the students to continue to seek their guidance as they continue growing up.
Rex Howe, president of Tri-State Bible College, spoke to the graduates of security and how the world is set up with cameras and other initiatives to feel secure even though people still live “insecurely.”
Howe said while technology and other items or places that are meant to provide security will always eventually need upgrades to remain secure, he hopes the students feel secure in their faith.
“As you graduate and transition to all of your next adventures and opportunities, your challenges, your sorrows, your dreams, your failures and your successes, I pray that you will live with a supernatural safety of God’s sustainable, supernatural security,” he said.
Class of 2023 Valedictorian Caden Bailey and Salutatorian Caleb Romans thanked their families, their administrators and their friends for support, guidance and memories they have shared while attending Grace Christian School.
Bailey told the graduates even though they will not be in the same classes together, it will not be the last time they see each other. Bailey prayed the students continue to grow as they move into their next phases, whether it be through continuing education, going straight into the workforce or joining the military.
Romans encouraged the graduates to keep their faith and to be excited for the future.
“This chapter of our lives has officially come to a close, but with the close of this chapter comes the beginning of a new thrilling turn in each of our stories.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
