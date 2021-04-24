The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Students at Grace Christian School in Huntington started the weekend by giving back to the community, hosting their 28th annual Serve-A-Thon, which mobilizes the student body to help in and around their community.

The event sends students on a variety of service projects including some projects around the school, at Beech Fork State Park, Ronald McDonald House, Facing Hunger Foodbank, Spring Hill Cemetery, Lily’s Place, the Huntington Museum of Art and local churches.

“Our students joyfully use their talents, energy and spirit of service to complete their tasks in only one day. However, the impact they will have in those few short hours will be felt for a lifetime, both in the community and in the lives of our students,” Becky Brokke, Serve-A-Thon coordinator, said.

Due to COVID-19, the service projects were modified for 2020, which allowed several students to participate in home-based projects like helping a family member or in their immediate community.

Brokke said students seemed eager to get back out in their communities in 2021.

“This is not a mandatory thing for them to participate in, but I would say we have between 80% and 90% of our student body that is taking part in it. They’ll all get a special T-shirt to wear, and we ordered — for our students, parent volunteers and some of our sponsors — about 350 of those,” Brokke said.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

