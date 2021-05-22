HUNTINGTON — Members of the Class of 2021 at Grace Christian School took part in a commencement ceremony Friday in the auditorium of Grace Gospel Church in Huntington.
The valedictorian for the class is Jennifer Britton, the daughter of Don and Alisa Britton, while the salutatorian is Elijah Clark, the son of Scott and Heidi Clark.
Grace Christian School opened as a ministry of Grace Gospel Church in 1978 with classes in pre-kindergarten through third grade. The school expanded in 1985 to offer a full program for students in Pre-K through 12th grade, and in 2008 to include a preschool program for 3-year-olds. More than 500 students have graduated from the school since it opened.
High school commencement ceremonies at schools in the region will continue throughout the month.