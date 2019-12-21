HUNTINGTON — 7,650.
That’s how many people live within a one-mile radius of Grace Gospel Church on the West End of Huntington, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. said he and the church community are working to bring Jesus to each one of these citizens through outreach services, including feeding 500 families during their Christmas Community Celebration on Tuesday evening.
“Everyone knows Huntington and the West End have some challenges, but we think God has put us here on purpose to reach this community. We call it ‘Project 7,650,’” Wiebe said Friday. “Christmastime came around and we realized that as fun as the season is, for a lot of folks, it’s a time of worry, hurt and grief, and we want to help people. So, we thought, maybe we can feed people.”
Grace Gospel Church will conduct two Christmas Eve services on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Following the services, which Wiebe said last roughly 40 minutes each, the first 500 families to attend will receive a boxed dinner of ham, canned green beans, baked beans, corn, yams, mashed potatoes and applesauce that will feed up to five people.
“People don’t necessarily want to show up and sit down at a church with a paper plate for a meal, so we want to give them a meal that they can take home with them,” Wiebe said. “Everyone who comes gets a box, every family, and it’s free. We’re not asking questions; if you come to the service, on your way out we’re handing you this. It’s our gift to you.”
FoodFair and WesBanco contributed greatly in funds and food, Wiebe said, as well as the church community, who helped collect canned goods and package the boxes.
Wiebe said the services will be informal, and he encouraged all members of the community to attend.
“We recognize for most people that their first step with God is not going to be walking into a Sunday morning service at Grace Gospel Church or any other church,” Wiebe said. “It’s just going to be down-home family Christmastime, traditional Christmas songs, some fun stuff to listen to, special guests for all the kids, and when it’s finished, the people can slip out and get their box.”
While this is the first year Grace Gospel Church will offer free dinners at its Christmas Eve service, Wiebe said it’s not the first time the church has reached out to the community.
“About three or four years ago, we started brainstorming what we could do to really make a difference,” Wiebe said. “We started doing things like showing movies outside on a big screen in the summer, throwing block parties, setting up inflatables and throwing hot dogs on the grill when it’s warm.”
Grace Gospel also hosts I Love Huntington Day each spring, inviting first responders and community partners like Lily’s Place and Harmony House to attend.
“It’s our way of saying ‘thank you.’ The first year, we didn’t know if anyone would come, but 709 people showed up,” Wiebe said. “The second year, we lost count at 1,022.”
Grace Gospel Church is located at 111 Adams Ave. in Huntington.