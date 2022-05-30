CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Before their graduation ceremony at Chesapeake High School, Levi Blankenship and Chloe Hayes said they appreciate their time as students.
“Honestly, it doesn’t really feel real right now. I remember when my brother graduated six years ago, and I can’t believe I’m already graduating,” Blankenship said. He was also the honor graduate speaker for the ceremony
Both agreed that their experience was uniquely shaped by the coronavirus pandemic. Blankenship said he enjoyed the last year of school because students were able to return to class. Hayes said she appreciated the time being back in school and being able to see teachers and friends. They are looking forward to studying at Marshall University.
Hayes said she wanted to “just thank everyone for doing their best and getting through it.”
Several recent graduations have been held throughout Lawrence County as the school year comes to a close. Also on Sunday were Dawson-Bryant High School, South Point High School and Ironton High School’s graduations. raduates of Fairland High School and Symmes Valley High School walked across the stage Friday, May 27. Rock Hill High School celebrated its Class of 2022 on Sunday, May 22. Tri-State STEMM Early College High School conducted its graduation ceremony Friday, May 13.Ironton St. Joseph Central Catholic High School’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
