HUNTINGTON — Graduation rates for Cabell County students are continuing to rise despite numerous challenges over the past year.
Data from the West Virginia Department of Education — reflecting numbers from the 2019-20 school year — highlighted numerous accomplishments for the local school district including a 90% graduation rate for both four- and five-year students.
Four-year graduation rates increased by 1.5% from last year, while five-year graduation rates rose by nearly 5% as compared to the 2018-19 year. Additionally, the graduation rate for Black students improved by 14%, to 93%, which tops the state average by seven percentage points.
Rates for special education graduation jumped by 9% for the second consecutive year, and rates for students of low economic status increased by 12%, the data showed.
“We know the last year has posed many challenges for students and staff,” said Superintendent Ryan Saxe. “However, even during the pandemic, our dedicated employees made concerted efforts to provide extensive supports for students while they were working from home. I am especially proud of the tenacity and resilience our students have shown during this last year. By achieving the goal of graduation, they are establishing one of the most important building blocks of a successful life.”
The WVDE reported that graduation rates had increased statewide and were on track to reach an 85% clip in 2020, the highest overall success rate in the state’s recorded history.
Cabell County is the third-largest school district in the Mountain State, with a total enrollment of 11,860 students in 2020-21, down 251 from the previous school year.
Kanawha County (24,698) and Berkeley County (19,254) are the state’s largest counties in terms of enrollment. According to the most recent data, five counties fall between 10,000 and 12,000 students: Cabell, Wood, Raleigh, Monongalia and Harrison.
“We are so pleased to see this crucial measure of student success continue to rise,” Saxe said. “Prior to and continuing through the pandemic, our employees have been making concerted efforts to reach struggling students and to find ways to help them get back on track toward graduation.”