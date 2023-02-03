IRONTON — An Ironton man accused of killing a group home resident was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury on a charge of murder, an unclassified felony, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Si Noel Frederic Shafer, 47, of the 800 block of South 6th Street, was charged in connection with the murder of Faran Lamarr Sebring at a Lawrence County group home on Jan. 15.
He is charged with strangling an individual to death while both were in residents in a group home.
Shafer pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to the charge of murder. He was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
Also indicted during the recent Lawrence County grand jury session were:
William E. Mann, 63, of Private Drive 7776, Proctorville, on a charge of felonious assault.
Amity Rae Hinkle, 32, of Kentucky 854, Rush, Kentucky, on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Chaz Levine McCoy, 32, of Township Road 135, South Point, on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism.
James Michael Lane, 49, of Summersville, West Virginia, on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Aaron M. Dickess, 31, of Kitts Hill, on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Richard M. Turner, 28, of Kenton, Ohio, on charges of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.
Joseph B. Conley, 29, of Private Drive 302, South Point, on a felony charge of domestic violence.
Ethan R. Anderson, 25, of Ohio 243, Ironton, on charges of aggravated possession of meth and misdemeanor arson.
Kevin D. Hale, 38, of Manchester, Kentucky, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Brian M. Douglas, 50, of Township Road 1211, South Point, on a charge of passing bad checks.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.