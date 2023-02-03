The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton man accused of killing a group home resident was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury on a charge of murder, an unclassified felony, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

Si Noel Frederic Shafer, 47, of the 800 block of South 6th Street, was charged in connection with the murder of Faran Lamarr Sebring at a Lawrence County group home on Jan. 15.

