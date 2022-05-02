IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury last week returned some 20 indictments, many on drug possession charges that aren’t likely to end up in prison terms.
Cameron L. Jones, 28, of Township Road 1018, South Point, was indicted on charges of disrupting public services, domestic violence, aggravated possession of meth and four counts of endangering children.
Tonya M. Horn, 38, of Acorn Street, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of stealing $10,250 from Clark’s Pump N Shop.
John W. Moore, 39, of the 400 block of Ironton, was indicted on two charges of receiving stolen property.
William A. Bryant, 39, of Pike Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of the grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Lindsey David Sharp Jr., 65, of High Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Bryan K. Shaffer, 51, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Jean N. Dotson, 40, of Private Drive 3367, South Point, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Paul R. Corey, 46, of Emily Street, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
April D. Pemberton, 36, of Tristin Way, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Ashley M. Price, 25, of Township Road 287, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Charles Ryan French, 41, of Ohio 141, Ironton, was indicted on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Letha M. Mitchell, 29, of Ohio 7, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of breaking and entering.
Ryan A. Moore, 43, of Spence Street, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Katelin M. Goodman, 28, of the 1900 block of 8th Street, Portsmouth, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Tiffany Jean Fowler, 35, of Mabert Road, Portsmouth, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth an driving on a suspended license.
Amanda J. Ramey, 39, of Private Drive 232, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Daniel G. Coyne, 31, of the 300 block of Prospect Street, Huntington, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Ean D.K. Brown, 21, of Sable Point Drive, Hurricane, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Samantha Rose Bentley, 27, of Township Road, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Justin C. Kersey, 42, of the 1400 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.