IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned four sealed drug indictments Wednesday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The names of those individuals will be released when they are arrested, Anderson said.
In other cases, Torrey J. Baker Jr., 25, of Township Road 1123, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated burglary.
James V. Newcomb, 54, of Township Road 267, Waterloo, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and theft of a drone. A co-defendant, Shannon Clark, 35, of County Road 14, Waterloo, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, theft of a drone and tampering with evidence.
Nathan Shane Tyson, 39, of Private Drive 867, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, child endangering and driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Charles Gary Dickess, 41, of the 2000 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of 6.5 grams of heroin and possession of drugs.
Homer W. Anson, 32, of the 2300 block of Hamilton Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Brad A. Jenkins, 31, of the 1400 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of meth and two counts of possession of drugs.
George D. Bowen, 42, of the 1000 block of McGovney Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and intimidation.
Jonathan W. Rayburn, 35, of the 800 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and criminal trespassing.
Gary W. Munyan, 50, of Township Road 151, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of 4.6 grams of meth.
Dakota W. Potter, 29, of West New Buckley Road, Ashland, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of 6.6 grams of meth, possession of heroin, theft and possession of drug abuse instruments.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.