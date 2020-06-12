IRONTON — A Huntington man charged with shooting four people over the weekend was bound over to a Lawrence County grand jury Thursday in Ironton Municipal Court, according to Philip Heald, an assistant county prosecutor.
Judge Kevin Waldo found sufficient evidence to have Tayvon Mykal Gaulds, 26, of the 1600 block of 11th Avenue, Huntington, bound over to the grand jury on four counts of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm), tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, Heald said.
The victims in the shooting in the parking lot of an Ironton bar were identified as Dwayne Ford, Treven Frazier, Davon Leonard and Justin T. Hayes. All four were shot, but none suffered life-threatening injuries, Heald said.
An Ironton police officer was the only individual to testify during the preliminary hearing Thursday, according to Heald.
A motive for the shooting has not been determined, Heald said.
The shooting took place outside The Bar on Third, the former Ironton Eagles club, in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Ironton police.
Waldo earlier appointed Gene Meadows, a Scioto County lawyer, to represent Gaulds. The judge also set bond in the case at $250,000.
Gaulds is being held in custody of Lawrence County officials while the court proceedings are underway.