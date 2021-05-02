The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending just after midnight Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, 12:14 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

Possession of contraband, 11:24 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.

Petit larceny, 4 a.m. Saturday, 1900 block of Artisan Avenue.

Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Friday, 500 block of 23rd Street.

Petit larceny, 3:19 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of Norway Avenue.

Domestic battery, 11:35 a.m. Friday, 1900 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 1:37 p.m. Saturday, unit block of Washington Avenue.

Grand larceny, 6 p.m. Friday, 1800 block of Marcum Terrace.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 10 p.m. Friday, 2900 block of Piedmont Road.

Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Friday, 200 block of West 7th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 1:50 a.m. Saturday, 1200 block of Huntington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Friday, 100 block of Park Circle.

