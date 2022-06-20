MADISON, W.Va. — A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for RPG Outdoor Fitness Park in Boone County, West Virginia, is set for noon Thursday, June 30.
The grand opening will also include a celebration of resurfaced tennis courts at the West Madison facility.
Madison Mayor Buddy Hudson was hopeful during a June 6 council meeting that end-of-project details would be completed to make the launch even more successful.
“I believe we can be ready to go on June 30 and make this a great day for our community,” he said during discussions on finalizing those details.
The park is open to the public now and has been used frequently.
The project has been spearheaded by Scott High graduate and Marshall University medical student Nick Dolan, who named the park in memory of his childhood friend Robert Parker Graffius, an outdoors enthusiast.
Boone Memorial Hospital provided a grant for $59,700 for the specific purpose of improvements to the tennis courts that are onsite — including the resurfacing of asphalt and “spray foam.”
The Robert C. Byrd Foundation provided more than $92,000 for the workout equipment, and Boone Memorial Hospital provided another $12,500.
According to Mayor Hudson, state Sen. Dr. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, has secured state funding for an additional $5,000 for the park project and another $45,000 for some other local projects that include new steps for a local church and additions to the walking bridge in Madison. The Marshall University Men’s Health Organization donated another $5,000 to the project.
The City of Madison contributed the land and lights for the fitness park, which are valued at $14,000.
Valued at $129,625, the park offers 13 stations of adjustable, hydraulic workout equipment that can be streamlined with a mobile phone app, but can be accessed without it.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
