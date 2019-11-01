MILTON — As work continues to transform a former hospital and nursing home into a resort, crews are now turning their attention to developing the grounds of the Grand Patrician Resort in Milton.
The ground has been broken in preparation for construction of a wedding chapel and conference center, said Theron Jones, manager of Legends Construction, the Milton-based company building the resort. He said this week that construction of both structures will begin in the next 30 days.
The conference center will feature 20-foot-high ceilings and be “very spacious inside,” Jones said.
Development also will begin soon for the Olympic-size indoor swimming pool, clubhouse and spa, which Jones said will be first class.
Jones said overall the work is going well.
“It’s challenging working with an older building, but it’s fun,” he said.
Some of the designs for the resort itself have changed, and Jones said he isn’t sure how those modifications will affect their work yet. Changes include making the lobby, restaurant and dining areas bigger.
Crews also still need to add a part to the front that comes out about 100 feet, which Jones said will really transform how it looks.
Work to transform the former Morris Memorial Hospital began last year. Along with hotel and upcoming installations, plans for the resort include a golf course designed by Harmony Links Golf co-founder Terry LaGree, an award-winning golf course architect and builder.
The course is Harmony Links’ first in a new series that reflects the most famous golf holes from around the world and incorporates synthetic turf for greens and tees, according to a news release from the company.
There are also plans for residential townhouses, condos and home lots.
Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.