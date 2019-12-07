HUNTINGTON — Jessica Dailey Haas said she is proud to carry the legacy of one of Cabell County’s last remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
That legacy belongs to her grandfather, T.R. “Tommy” Wickline, 97, of Altizer, although Wickline never wanted recognition and rarely talked about his experience on that tragic day on Dec. 7, 1941, she said.
Wickline carried the burdens of what he went through during the attack and his experiences during World War II, harboring symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) long before the condition was commonly recognized and treated. Today Wickline lives in an assisted living home and has Alzheimer’s disease, Haas said.
“It was so traumatic for him because so many of his friends didn’t make it back,” she said. “He never wanted to talk about the war because he was in the war. He doesn’t know why he made it through. He never wanted to be recognized or anything like that.”
Wickline was 19 years old when he was serving on the battleship USS Maryland the morning Japanese soldiers bombed Pearl Harbor, resulting in the deaths of 2,403 military members and the wounding of well over 1,000 more. He had enlisted for military service at 16 years old, serving from 1940 to 1946.
However, there were rare times that Wickline spoke about that day — during Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremonies in Huntington. When he did speak, he was quick to put the actions of others before himself.
“You can’t imagine how patriotic everyone was at that time,” Wickline said during a 2009 ceremony. “Even the women and children did everything they could to help out.”
Saturday is the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which will include a ceremony in Huntington beginning at 11 a.m. inside the lobby of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
Haas said for her family, Remembrance Day always carries a double meaning. It’s a time to remember those lost and to honor the legacy that Wickline built for her family.
Her grandfather taught her what it means to sacrifice for others and what it means to sacrifice long after wars are over.
“Unfortunately back then, PTSD wasn’t diagnosed and wasn’t treatable,” she said. “It’s something that has been hard for us as he’s gotten older to be treated through the VA, because he’s so prideful. He’s not wanted to be seen by a psychologist because of all they make you jump through. It’s been hard as a family to get him the treatment that he’s been needing as an older World War II veteran.”
Some people have grown up reading about the attack on Pearl Harbor in history books or watching old newsreels in documentaries — and remembering the “date which will live in infamy,” in the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Haas said her grandfather helped instill just how important that date is to America.
She tells her 8-year-old daughter about Wickline and the war every chance she gets. When Haas sees a service member in public, she thanks him or her and sometimes buys their meal, she said.
Haas said she will spend Saturday with her hero and living connection to history, at Wickline’s bedside.