BARBOURSVILLE — On a typical day, Joyce Gillispie is found with her hair pulled back in a ponytail chasing her three grandchildren, ages 13 and under, making sure they are fed, clothed and at school and all their other various activities on time.
Monday, however, Gillispie and three other busy grandmothers were gifted the rare chance for pampering thanks to the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute at the University of Charleston (WVDII) and a handful of Cabell County businesses.
The Guyandotte grandmother was joined by Debby Williamson Boner, of Marmet; LouAnne Donahew, of Huntington; and Stacy Reynolds, of Barboursville, for a whole day of VIP treatment. Dubbed “Glam Maws,” the ladies’ day started with hair and makeup at Salon Fresh in Barboursville, followed by dinner at Sunset Grill in Huntington courtesy of Joe Murphy. The night ended in the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center for the Cirque Musica Holiday Dreams performance, courtesy of Derek Chapman at Clear Channel Radio. The women were driven to and from events by Murphy in a luxury vehicle.
The women also received day passes to Heritage Farm Museum and Village.
A self-described “plain Jane,” Gillispie took advantage of the spa day, getting her hair dyed for the first time and using makeup, which was rare. All of the women were not used to wearing makeup and Gillispie wasn’t alone in never having her hair colored.
“I never thought I’d be a redhead!” she exclaimed as examined herself in the mirror, pleased.
In her letter recommending her grandmother, 13-year-old Kitana wrote after her several hardships, Gillispie wasn’t taking care of herself. She wanted her grandmother to know how beautiful she was, inside and out.
Gillispie said she has taken care of Kitana since she was born. She has also cared for her two younger grandchildren, though they are now back living with their mother, who has been in recovery of substance use disorder for two years.
“We are blessed in that,” Gillispie said.
Gillispie said she was tickled to death when she found out she was chosen for the “Glam Maws” event.
“Finally grandparents get recognized,” she said. “There are so, so many of us. You go to school to pick up your grandkids and all you see are grandparents.”
Gillispie said she was nervous about getting her hair done but her granddaughter encouraged her to really enjoy the moment.
Meaghan Goffreda, assistant director at WVDII, said the institute wanted to do something for grandmothers after hearing one of the top issues grandparents caring for grandchildren state is not having any time for themselves.
Between 2011 and 2017, the nation’s reliance on kin like grandparents to care for foster children rose 43.5%, according to data compiled by the Chronicle of Social Change. At the same time, West Virginia’s rate rose 136%.
Caregivers in the state’s kinship navigator programs say they experience high stress and struggle to find services to help them, from getting a medical card to parenting in the 2019.
Falon Tooley, hair stylist at Salon Fresh, came up with the Glam Maws idea with Murphy while they were working on another project and discussing the opioid epidemic.
“My son’s dad went through some struggles and I was talking about how I felt there was a need for families, not just therapy but support for families that have been affected as well as the addict,” Tooley said. “(Murphy) works closely with Lily’s Place, too, and we started talking about the grandmas. We wished there was something to give back and we had this little brainchild of ‘Glam Maws,’ taking care of the little babies affected by it all.”
Gillispie said she wished she had help when she had to explain the complex feelings they all experienced when her daughter went to jail.
“I wish there was more to help the children know it’s not their fault,” she said. “They have drug rehabilitation but they don’t have rehabilitation for the kids to build their life back ... I was trying to deal with my mom’s death and then getting three kids. I wish I did have help, to sit down and explain to them — they see NanNan crying, why’s she crying? It was a hard time.”
Tooley said she hopes sharing the experience brings awareness to the rising number of grandparents caring for their grandchildren and the need to support them.
Goffreda said the institute received 25 applications for Glam Maws, some as far as Elkins and even some in Ohio. Many were reccommended by their grandchildren. She said they plan to do a similar contest in the Charleston area next year.