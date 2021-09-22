HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission will discuss a grant application for repairs to the courthouse facilities at its Thursday meeting.
According to a copy of the agenda, the application, which would be to the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority Funding Assistance Program, would request $100,000 if approved. The grant would be used on repairs to the courthouse's clocktower and domes.
The authority’s website says it was created by the state legislature in 2001 to “provide county government with funding assistance to modify existing courthouse facilities or for the construction of new courthouse facilities.” Applications for grant funding can be made by county governments on an annual basis, the website said.
Also in grant business, commissioners will discuss a resolution for participation and cooperation with the West Virginia Local Economic Development Grant Program. The West Virginia Development Office oversees the program, which aims to “enhance the capacity of local economic development to undertake economic development activities and to complete Certified Development community (CDC) program requirements,” the WVDO website said.
In other business, the commission will hear an update on addressing and texting E911 from Cabell County Emergency Response Center Director Mike Davis. The commission will also discuss appointing an audit committee to procure audit services for Cabell County on Thursday. An item to approve an updated county employee handbook is also on the agenda.
The Cabell County Commission meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the courthouse.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.