ASHLAND — King’s Daughters Medical Center is in line to receive a $4 million grant to buy medical equipment and provide about 250 full-time jobs, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The announcement covered more than $8 million for projects at Pikeville Medical Center’s Leonard Lawson Cancer Center and at King’s Daughters, according to a news release.
The funds come from the Abandoned Mine Lands pilot grant program.
Pikeville Medical Center will get $4.27 million to increase its chemotherapy treatment area by 7,000 square feet.
The $4 million for King’s Daughters will mitigate job losses and concerns about availability of care in the area after the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky, earlier this year.
“These grants will bring real improvements to the lives of our people in Eastern Kentucky,” Beshear said in a prepared release.
The money will be used for health care equipment throughout the King’s Daughters system, said Tom Dearing, a King’s Daughters spokesman.
“We hope to save lives and improve the quality of life through these two investments,” said U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers, R-Ky.
“Our community has seen a significant loss in jobs due to the decline of coal and steel and recently experienced another loss with the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital,” said Kristie Whitlatch, president and chief executive officer at King’s Daughters. “These funds will help mitigate these economic impacts, while also ensuring our community has access to world-class health care.”
King’s Daughters has committed $1 million to the project, according to the release.