HUNTINGTON — The gazebo in Old Central City will soon feature art sculptures and cafe-style seating, funded by a national grant.

The grant, funded by T-Mobile, is one of 25 given to small towns this year. The Hometown Grant will provide $50,000 for the project and is given to projects that kickstart community development.

