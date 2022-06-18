SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Port Authority has been awarded a $3.24 million grant to remove asbestos from a large building formerly used by Allied Chemical and South Point Ethanol.
The four- or five-story structure was used from the 1940s to the late 1990s for various chemical plants producing ammonia, urea, melamine, fertilizer, ethanol and formaldehyde, according to a release from the office of Gov. Mike DeWine. It is one of 112 brownfield remediation projects across the Buckeye State to make way for future economic development, according to the release.
“This is a great step,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
The building inside The Point, a South Point industrial park, currently is owned by the development corporation, the economic development arm of the chamber of commerce.
The building is riddled with asbestos and thus is a danger to the community, Dingus said Friday. The development corporation and port authority will let the project to bid weeks after receiving the grant funds from the state, he said.
“We hope to get this done in late 2022 or early 2023,” he said. That will allow the development company to then sell the building located adjacent to a tall smokestack in the industrial park for the scrap metal inside and to have it torn down.
Once the building is demolished, it will provide about 100 acres of property for industrial use, Dingus said.
“It will take some time for the asbestos to be removed,” he said. “This grant provides a path forward to restore the property and make it available for development.”
The building also was used to store tons of surplus tobacco more than a dozen years ago by the former owner, Biomass Inc. The company was going to burn the tobacco, but that never proceeded and the tobacco subsequently was removed.
The 88 acres or so of property owned by Biomass was purchased by the development corporation about a year ago, according to Dingus.
The $3,239,250 grant to Lawrence County is part of the $192 million Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program through the Ohio Department of Development in 41 Ohio counties, according to the release.
“These properties are vital spaces in our communities, ones that are not only being wasted in their current capacity, but oftentimes are a danger to their local communities,” DeWine said. “Today we’re reclaiming these spaces for the future of our residents, businesses and communities.”