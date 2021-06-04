HUNTINGTON — A small green space in Huntington is set to get a big revitalization effort.
Gallaher Village Square was recently awarded a grant for various improvements, such as adding electricity and upgrades to a shelter. H&R Block and Nextdoor partnered to award the grant. The Huntington submission was one of 10 entries across the country to be selected. More than 1,500 submissions were made.
Councilwoman Holly Smith Mount found out about the grant after seeing an ad on Nextdoor. Part of her district includes part of Gallaher Village, and Mount said she knew the neighborhood association was looking for ways to improve the green space. She aided the group in submitting the project proposal.
“That intersection right there gets thousands of cars a day going through. To me, it’s on the cusp of being something really great,” Mount said.
Gallaher Village Square is along Norway Avenue near the Cabell County 911 Center. The area is already a site for neighborhood events. Mount said a Christmas lights event was held last year at the square, but the grant could make a variety of activities possible, like farmers markets, small concerts and more.
The square is near a few empty buildings, which would be a prime location for businesses like a coffee shop, Mount added. The grant could be an upgrade not just for Gallaher Village, but Huntington as a whole.
“Huntington has such a small-town feel within its smaller communities that having a place to gather together as a community that you could walk to will really help highlight what makes Huntington so special,” Mount said.
Mount said the submission included a wish list of items for Gallaher Village Square, and the total cost of the list ended up being covered, about $10,500. In addition to electricity at the park and work on the shelter, upgrades will include new doggie bag dispensers and a bike rack. The projects are tentatively scheduled to begin in July.
Kim Williamson, president of the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association, said the association had already been looking at ways to improve the area as it holds a special place in the hearts of residents. Gallaher Village Square was once the site of Gallaher Elementary School, which was already a symbol of the community. The neighborhood association wants people from a variety of backgrounds to enjoy the area.
“We were wanting to update the square because we wanted to bring back that feeling of community that we seem to be lacking these days,” Williamson said. “It seems like we are so divided with ‘us’ and ‘them.’ And you have much less of that if people are out interacting.”
Williamson said the association encourages walking in the neighborhood because of a lack of parking. Upgrades to the green space could encourage more people to get out and about to support future businesses in the area. Williamson said the goal is to make Gallaher Village the place to be.
“It’s just part of one of the things we would like to do in our neighborhood to make it more oriented to community, make it a place where people want to live and where neighbors kind of take care of each other,” Williamson said.
The Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association has put a ton of work into building upon Gallaher Village Square, Mount said. She added that the residents in the area have put “blood, sweat and tears to get that entire neighborhood revitalized.”
“Passionate people really make a difference,” the councilwoman said.