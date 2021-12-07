HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Inc. received a $15,000 grant from the Marathon Petroleum Foundation at the nonprofit organization’s training and employment facility on Virginia Avenue on Huntington’s West End on Monday.
“We are honored to have received this grant,” said Alissa Stewart-Sparks, CEO of Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Inc.
She said the grant will be used to further employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
“Individuals will be trained in life skills, computer skills, money essentials and other skills to prepared them as best as possible to go out into the workforce,” Stewart-Sparks said.
This is the first “Thriving Communities” grant the organization has received from the foundation.
“Marathon Petroleum is committed to its surrounding communities, and the good work the Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA is doing is one of the company’s focus areas,” said Sheila Farley, a community relations representative with Marathon Petroleum. “This is a great way to strengthen employment opportunities of all individuals.”
Stewart-Sparks says she appreciates the foundation’s recognition that people with disabilities can contribute to the workforce as much as anyone else.
“We all have some sort of disability,” she said. “Everyone deserves the same opportunities to achieve their fullest potential and become as self-sufficient as possible.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
