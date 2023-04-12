Samantha Elandary, founder and CEO of Parkinson Voice Project, center, and a team of staff and Parkinson Voice Advocate volunteers celebrate awards to 16 universities to form SPEAK OUT! Therapy & Research Centers across America.
HUNTINGTON — West Virginians who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease or a related movement disorder will be able to receive free virtual SPEAK OUT! Therapy from the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center beginning this year.
It was announced during World Parkinson’s Day on Tuesday that Marshall was selected as one of 16 universities countrywide to receive a grant through the nonprofit clinic Parkinson Voice Project’s “Campaign to Reach America.”
The grant will provide the Marshall Speech and Hearing Center, the only SPEAK OUT! Therapy & Research Center in West Virginia, with more than $280,000 in training, services, supplies and equipment over five years.
“We selected the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center because of their compassion and their commitment to serving their Parkinson’s community,” said Samantha Elandary, founder and CEO of Parkinson Voice Project, in a press release. “These new SPEAK OUT! Therapy & Research Centers will eliminate the barriers currently preventing thousands of people with Parkinson’s from receiving speech treatment.”
According to Elandary, SPEAK OUT! is a highly effective, research-based speech therapy protocol that can also minimize the risk of life-threatening swallowing complications.
The Marshall Speech and Hearing Center is ready to accept referrals and will be starting back with SPEAK OUT! Therapy at the beginning of June, said Ernay Adams, clinical lead for the SPEAK OUT! Therapy & Research Center at Marshall and clinical assistant professor in Marshall’s Department of Communication Disorders.
The Marshall Speech and Hearing Center has done SPEAK OUT! Therapy since 2018, Adams said. This SPEAK OUT! Therapy at Marshall was originally done primarily in person, which meant that the clientele for the SPEAK OUT! Therapy was mostly limited to those within about a 30 minute drive from Marshall, Adams said. Marshall has also been billing for SPEAK OUT! Therapy, which will change now, Adams said.
Now that Marshall will be receiving the grant in connection with Parkinson Voice Project’s “Campaign to Reach America,” Marshall’s Speech and Hearing Center will be offering SPEAK OUT! Therapy online to clients throughout the state who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease or a related movement disorder and at no cost. Marshall will also be conducting efficacy research on SPEAK OUT! Therapy, according to the nonprofit.
Adams said approximately 7,000 people in West Virginia have Parkinson’s disease, which is the third-highest prevalence of the disorder in the United States.
Adams said that Marshall is honored to receive the grant, and, though West Virginia is a mostly rural state and access can be hard to find, there will now be “no walls, no borders and no barriers.”
“When meeting potential clients in cities away from our clinic, they often ask, ‘Why does Huntington have everything for people with Parkinson’s? Why can’t we get this level of care in our city?’” Adams said in a press release. “Through telehealth and the Therapy & Research Center grant, they can.”
In addition to Marshall, the 15 other universities selected to receive the grant connected with Parkinson Voice Project’s “Campaign to Reach America” are Arizona State University, Arkansas State University, Metropolitan State University of Denver, Sacred Heart University, University of South Florida, Georgia Southern University, Northeastern University, Andrews University, Saint Louis University, University of Nebraska — Omaha, University at Buffalo, University of Mary, Pennsylvania State University, University of Utah and Eastern Washington University.
Between Marshall and the 15 other universities, Parkinson Voice Project is awarding more than $4.5 million.
Parkinson Voice Project, which raised more than $11 million last year for its “Campaign to Reach America” plans to continue raising money to name more SPEAK OUT! Therapy & Research Centers until all 50 states are covered.
