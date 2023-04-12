The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PVP-2023 Grants announcement.jpg

Samantha Elandary, founder and CEO of Parkinson Voice Project, center, and a team of staff and Parkinson Voice Advocate volunteers celebrate awards to 16 universities to form SPEAK OUT! Therapy & Research Centers across America.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — West Virginians who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease or a related movement disorder will be able to receive free virtual SPEAK OUT! Therapy from the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center beginning this year.

It was announced during World Parkinson’s Day on Tuesday that Marshall was selected as one of 16 universities countrywide to receive a grant through the nonprofit clinic Parkinson Voice Project’s “Campaign to Reach America.”

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you