HUNTINGTON — Gov. Jim Justice awarded more than $2.1 million in grants to 22 nonprofit Child Advocacy Center programs across the state to combat the growing problem of child abuse and neglect in West Virginia.
These programs provide safe spaces for child victims to share their testimony and provides advocacy, medical evaluations and treatment referrals.
Children are interviewed by trained professionals who know the right questions to ask, and then decide how to best help the child.
Angela Seay, coordinator for the Child Advocacy Center at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington, said the facility received its grant — more than $86,000 — in 2020.
Since then, Seay said the center hired a full-time staff, including a specialist for advocacy and forensic interviews. She said they also used grant funding for outreach and communication for body safety to prevent more child abuse cases in the future.
Seay said some funding was used for educational materials and up-to-date advocacy services training. The center also hired a part-time administrative assistant to undertake secretarial tasks, which Seay said was also “desperately” needed.
“We’re fortunate enough to be located within the hospital so that not all of our funding needs to be from the grants, but we would only have me as an employee if we didn’t have the grant …” she said. “It’s also helping us gain another employee and help us expand services out into the community, so I would say it’s highly, desperately needed.”
Seay said there is a burden on Hoops, having one of only two hospital-based child advocacy centers in West Virginia. Other centers are not equipped with nurse examiners that can find evidence of physical abuse, meaning their resources are stretched thin, both in examinations and in court.
Seay keeps statistics for the center as the coordinator, and said that cases of child abuse brought to Hoops has risen since the center’s development in 2017.
“In 2020, we saw 220 cases, and then in 2021, we saw 317. We’ve already seen at the beginning or end of May around 150 or 160, so we’re on pace to beat 2021,” she said. “I think we definitely saw an uptick in the cases. It seems like that’s the trend for every year.”
Still, Seay said the center has made several accomplishments, including winning a state advocacy award and becoming an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance in 2020.
“We’re extremely grateful for the funding, and we look forward to continue services and to continue to expand our services so that we reach out, not only after things happen, but try to work and do some extra stuff with regard to prevention,” she said.
For more information about the Child Advocacy Center at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, call 304-526-2349 or visit the Child Advocacy Center page on the children’s hospital website.
Total child advocacy funds were awarded to these programs:
- Burlington United Methodist Family Services Inc. ($91,265)
- Cabell Huntington Hospital ($86,025)
- CAMC Health Education and Research Institute Inc. ($112,993)
- CHANGE Inc. ($89,179)
- Child and Youth Advocacy Center Inc. ($97,746)
- Child Protect of Mercer County Inc. ($81,754)
- Children’s Home Society of West Virginia ($108,672)
- Cornerstone Family Interventions Inc. ($85,802)
- Harmony House Inc. ($93,798)
- Harrison County Child Advocacy Center ($127,519)
- Just for Kids Inc. ($96,380)
- Logan County Child Advocacy Center Inc. ($90,520)
- Marion County Child Advocacy Center Inc. ($80,960)
- Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center Inc. ($79,470)
- Mountain CAP of West Virginia Inc. ($85,256)
- Nicholas County Family Resource Network ($91,215)
- Randolph Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center ($89,080)
- REACHH Family Resource Center Inc. ($75,348)
- Stop the Hurt Inc. ($93,351)
- The Children’s Listening Place Inc. ($142,592)
- West Virginia Child Abuse Network Inc. ($132,418)
- Wetzel County Commission ($87,342)