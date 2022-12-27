The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A 112-year-old Hinton, West Virginia, building that at various times housed a wholesale grocery, a woodworking shop and a roller skating rink is among seven properties across the state to receive 2022 Saving Historic Places grants.

The grants, administered by the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, totaled $488,000 statewide. The seven projects approved for the funding were selected from a field of 32 applicants seeking more than $2.8 million for their projects.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

