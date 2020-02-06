CHARLESTON — College students will continue to gain experiences through scientific research, with the help of funding from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s West Virginia Science & Research (WVSR) division.
The division has renewed six Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) grants.
SURE grants offer undergraduate students substantial hands-on experience in ongoing science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) research at West Virginia’s public and private four-year colleges and universities. Each institution is responsible for issuing individual funding to students. These grants are supported by the Research Challenge Fund, which was established by the West Virginia Legislature in 2004 and is administered by WVSR.
SURE grant awardees are:
- Michael Norton, Ph.D., professor of chemistry at Marshall University: $204,186.
- Robert Warburton, Ph.D., professor of biochemistry and dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Science at Shepherd University: $129,180.
- Matthew Zdilla, associate professor of biology at West Liberty University: $129,000.
- Michelle Richards-Babb, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and director, office of undergraduate research, at West Virginia University: $225,000.
- Michael Fultz, Ph.D., professor of chemistry at West Virginia State University: $120,000.
- Joanna Webb, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry and chairwoman, department of chemistry, at West Virginia Wesleyan College: $105,600.