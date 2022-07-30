HUNTINGTON — Downtown Huntington was full of Deadheads on Friday.
Devoted fans of the rock band the Grateful Dead danced and sang along during “9th Street is Dead,” the latest installment of the 9th Street Live concert series, in celebration of what would have been band leader Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday on Aug. 1.
Friday’s show included Brad Goodall, John Inghram, Lee Owen, Brandon Bowlds, JP Nowak and others performing the music of the Grateful Dead on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drinks were available from nearby restaurants.
Bands and singers are featured every Friday during the weekly concert series, giving the musicians a chance to share their individual sounds with the Jewel City. Next week’s concert will feature Cruise Avenue.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. each Friday and will continue through Labor Day weekend in September. More information can be found at facebook.com/9thStreetLive.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.