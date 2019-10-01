SEAMAN, Ohio — An eastern Kentucky delivery driver has been identified as a man fatally shot at a southern Ohio gas station during an attempted abduction.
According to his obituary, Andrew Louis Kunst, 49, of Grayson, Kentucky, “died valiantly disrupting an abduction he unexpectedly encountered” in Seaman, Ohio, Friday, Sept. 27, just two months short of his 50th birthday. A CDL driver, Kunst was most recently operating for H.T. Hackney in Milton.
The person accused of shooting him, 44-year-old Brandon Carter, who police said died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday after a pursuit, had tried to abduct a clerk at a gas station in Seaman, before fatally wounding Kunst, who tried to stop the attack. The clerk was shot and wounded, but was hospitalized in stable condition as of Friday.
The pursuit against Carter started when an Adams County sheriff’s deputy and the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop his vehicle, prompting a chase into Pike County. The chase ended when his vehicle swerved and stopped. He was later found dead in the vehicle.
Firefighters also responded to a blaze at the suspect’s home Friday and found a body inside the home after the fire was contained. The name of that victim has not been released.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.