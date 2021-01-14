GRAYSON, Ky. — A Grayson man was jailed last week and charged in a human trafficking case investigated by several Kentucky agencies.
According to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, an investigation led by the Department of Criminal Investigations and several others led to the arrest of Gregory Keith Rose, 57, of Grayson.
Rose is charged with one count of promoting human trafficking of a minor less than 18 years of age (Class C felony), one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual acts (Class D Felony) and 20 counts of prostitution (Class B misdemeanor).
Cameron said the investigation into Rose started when his office received a human trafficking complaint Dec. 1, 2020. Cameron’s office discovered a similar investigation was being conducted by Rowan County officials at that time and a joint investigation started.
During those investigations, Cameron said, detectives found Rose was offering drugs, alcohol and money to obtain adults and children for sexual acts. Carter County Attorney Brian Bayes filed a criminal complaint against Rose to obtain a warrant, and the defendant was arrested Jan. 8.
The announcement of the arrest coincided with Cameron’s launch of an awareness campaign to help Kentuckians recognize and report signs of human trafficking, Cameron said.
“January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and is a reminder to us all that trafficking can happen in any community,” he said. “I urge every Kentuckian to learn more about the signs of human trafficking and how to report it.”
Information on the campaign can be found at YourEyesSaveLives.ky.gov.